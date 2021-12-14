Greedy ‘Grinches’ reportedly grabbing, vandalizing holiday decorations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but beware of greedy ‘Grinches’ grabbing holiday decorations from people’s front yards.

Alan and Michelle Martin, who live on Oracle Jaynes Station Road near La Cholla Boulevard, say they nearly fell victim.

“This is my holiday,” said Michelle. “I like Christmas!”

It’s a treasured tradition for the Martins. Each Thanksgiving, the couple hangs colorful lights and adorns their windows and doors. However, it’s their three large inflatable Charlie Brown decorations that really bring the holiday magic to those passing by.

“It’s for the neighbors,” said Alan, “and there’s a horse-drawn carriage ride that goes through. So, we kind of want to give them something they can show.”

This year, though, their display is a bit barer than usual after a suspected ‘Scrooge’ stopped by.

“I came home from work and turned the corner and it’s like, ‘Okay, the lights are in the trees, but the inflatables were flat,’” Michelle recounted.

At first, Michelle thought the inflatables must have blown a fuse. However, after further inspection she realized the extension cords had been cut.

“They’re both cut and I guess [someone was] trying to steal [the inflatables],” she said.

“I don’t think they realized that [the inflatables] are staked down,” said Alan. “Each air pump has four tent stakes holding them to the ground; otherwise they would blow away.”

Several others on the Nextdoor app claim to have had holiday decorations stolen from their yards.

The Martins say they have decorated their home annually for the past 42 years without incident. Now, they feel deflated.

“You’ve got to be in my yard to come cut these things,” she said. “You have invaded my space, and that kind of bugged me.”

Alan says it will cost a couple hundred dollars to replace the 100-foot cords.

“We are not giving [the thieves] a second chance,” Michelle said.

“Fool me once,” Alan agreed.

So, the inflatables will stay inside, as the Martins plan for a rooftop display next Christmas.

Monday night, the Tucson Police Department released the following tips to avoid being targeted:

Put expensive decorations on the roof or in an area that is hard to access

Chain or stake your decorations down or secure them to trees or other objects

Use of anti-theft devices, such as cameras or spotlights

Use padlocks or locks when securing the decorations

Keep the decorations close to the house

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.