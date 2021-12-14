UPDATE: Suspect captured after chase ends near Grant, Highland in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect is in custody after running from police in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Tucson Police Department said it started around 1 p.m. with an attempted traffic stop at Grant Road and Fairview Avenue.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, refused to stop and later jumped out of the vehicle near Grant and Highland roads.

The TPD said the suspect was apprehended by a K-9 officer just before 2 p.m.

Grant Road is closed from Park to Highland and the TPD said it will stay that way for a while as they investigate. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

The TPD said the suspect suffered injuries that are not life-threatening and is being checked out by medics.

