UPDATE: Suspect captured after chase ends near Grant, Highland in Tucson

Grant Road could be closed for several hours as investigation continues
Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department were at the intersection of Grant Road and North Park Avenue.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect is in custody after running from police in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Tucson Police Department said it started around 1 p.m. with an attempted traffic stop at Grant Road and Fairview Avenue.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, refused to stop and later jumped out of the vehicle near Grant and Highland roads.

The TPD said the suspect was apprehended by a K-9 officer just before 2 p.m.

Grant Road is closed from Park to Highland and the TPD said it will stay that way for a while as they investigate. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

The TPD said the suspect suffered injuries that are not life-threatening and is being checked out by medics.

