Jury finds man not guilty of murder, burglary in connection with deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County jury on Monday, Dec. 13, found Joseph Paul Cavanagh not guilty of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with a deadly shooting in April.

Cavanagh was convicted of criminal trespass.

Authorities said Cavanagh, 33, fatally shot Andrew Michael Lee , 57, at the Martin Luther King Apartments on North Fifth Avenue in Tucson in April 2021.

Cavanagh followed Lee into an apartment after a confrontation in the hallway of the complex, police said. Witnesses told police that Cavanagh said Lee pulled a knife on him.

Cavanagh has been held on a $1 million bond since the shooting.

His sentencing date was not immediately available.

