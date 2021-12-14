Jury finds man not guilty of murder, burglary in connection with deadly shooting
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County jury on Monday, Dec. 13, found Joseph Paul Cavanagh not guilty of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with a deadly shooting in April.
Cavanagh was convicted of criminal trespass.
Authorities said Cavanagh, 33, fatally shot Andrew Michael Lee, 57, at the Martin Luther King Apartments on North Fifth Avenue in Tucson in April 2021.
Cavanagh followed Lee into an apartment after a confrontation in the hallway of the complex, police said. Witnesses told police that Cavanagh said Lee pulled a knife on him.
Cavanagh has been held on a $1 million bond since the shooting.
His sentencing date was not immediately available.
