Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Jury finds man not guilty of murder, burglary in connection with deadly shooting

Joseph Paul Cavanagh was arrested in April in connection with the death of Andrew Michael Lee,...
Joseph Paul Cavanagh was arrested in April in connection with the death of Andrew Michael Lee, 57, at the Martin Luther King Apartments on North Fifth Avenue.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County jury on Monday, Dec. 13, found Joseph Paul Cavanagh not guilty of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with a deadly shooting in April.

Cavanagh was convicted of criminal trespass.

Authorities said Cavanagh, 33, fatally shot Andrew Michael Lee, 57, at the Martin Luther King Apartments on North Fifth Avenue in Tucson in April 2021.

Cavanagh followed Lee into an apartment after a confrontation in the hallway of the complex, police said. Witnesses told police that Cavanagh said Lee pulled a knife on him.

Cavanagh has been held on a $1 million bond since the shooting.

His sentencing date was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from the Tucson Fire Department rescued a woman from "A Mountain" on Monday, Dec. 13.
Tucson Fire crews rescue woman from ‘A’ Mountain
Pandemic caused many people to rethink their careers
Nationwide labor shortage intensifies as millions quit their jobs
Amber Rae Patrick, 37, died in a single-vehicle accident near Reid Park Zoo in Tucson early...
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Tucson
King Nathaniel Raffa Yates was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of his...
King Yates found guilty of first-degree murder in death of cellmate Branden Roth
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights

Latest News

The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House debates holding Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
The Los Angeles Rams edged the Arizona Cardinals 30-23 late Monday, Dec. 13.
Stafford throws for three TDs as Rams edge Cardinals
Officer Tyler Moldovan
Phoenix police officer shot multiple times, suspect in custody
Borrowers need to start reaching out to servicers now to ensure their information is up to date...
Experts suggest planning ahead for student loan payments; payment pause expires Jan. 31