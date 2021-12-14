Phoenix police officer shot multiple times, suspect in custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning, Dec. 14. Police say the shooting happened in the area of 15th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 2 a.m.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams says 22-year-old Tyler Moldovan was shot multiple times. Moldovan has been with Phoenix police for about a year and a half. Moldovan graduated from the police academy in March and just finished field training.

“This kind of incident sends shockwaves throughout our entire community. There are no words when this kind of incident happens. But I do have to remind you that we are a few days away from the holidays. ... Just before 2 o’clock this morning, several officers were searching an apartment complex when the suspect opened fire on Moldovan and shot him multiple times. The other officers on-scene acted quickly and were able to get the suspect into custody,” Williams said.

“Officer Moldovan just celebrated his 22nd birthday last month, has been with the department for a year and a half. He graduated from the academy in March of this year and recently became a solo officer. We’re asking you to keep the Moldovan family, Tyler, Chelsey, the 61 King Squad, the Phoenix Police Department and the entire community in your thoughts and prayers. ... And I can say this: Tyler is doing exactly what we expect our police officers to do ... and that’s fight and that’s continue to fight. So please keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”

Williams said no officers fired their weapons and homicide detectives are on scene piecing things together. The investigation is in the very early stages.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said officers were investigating a vehicle doing donuts in the area of 21st Avenue and Hazelwood. That investigation led them to the area of 15th Avenue and Camelback. Police say the suspect is in custody.

