Pima County Attorney won’t charge people for simple drug possession due to COVID

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said starting Tuesday, Dec. 14, the county will not charge...
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said starting Tuesday, Dec. 14, the county will not charge people for simple drug possession.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting Tuesday, Dec. 14, Pima County will not charge people for simple drug possession because of pandemic-related risks.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said she has notified local law enforcement of the policy change.

Conover said she made the move to “protect both Pima County jail employees and people who are detained against the surging threat of COVID.”

The policy also covers anyone arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia or related personal-use incidents.

“A sizeable percentage of (society) has expressed disinterest in the vaccine, depriving us of the herd immunity that would have put this virus behind us,” Conover wrote in a memorandum to law enforcement officials. “COVID is now spreading inside the jail, putting people there at risk. The health and safety of our community are paramount.”

Conover said the decision doesn’t apply to people who have been arrested for both simple possession and an additional felony offense. She said she will revisit the decision in 60 days.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

