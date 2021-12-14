Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos issues statement about staffing at jail, addresses rumors about inmate release

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos issued a blistering statement Monday, Dec. 13, in part due to a story from Fox News and rumors about the imminent release of inmates.

Nanos disputed the idea that he or the county’s Board of Supervisors have the power to release inmates while also employing his corrections officers to get vaccinated.

According to the Fox News article, Pima County may be forced to release inmates due to staffing issues caused by the county’s vaccine mandate.

Nanos said it’s illegal for him, or the Board of Supervisors, to release inmates.

“You are being told that I will release hundreds of inmates to wreak havoc on the citizens of Pima County,” he wrote. “It’s a legal fact I cannot, nor would I, nor could the BOS, release inmates from the (Pima County Adult Detention Center). Only the courts have that authority.”

In a Dec. 6 memorandum, acting Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher talked about the possibility of releasing inmates if staffing becomes an issue.

“I have asked the leadership of the criminal justice system, including the Sheriff and the Court, to participate in a working group to determine how the jail population might be reduced safely,” she wrote.

In mid October , the Board of Supervisors passed a vaccine mandate for all employees who work with vulnerable populations. That includes those at the county jail.

In early December, the Board of Supervisors voted to start the termination process for about 400 employees who have refused the vaccine.

That number includes all employees who are required to get vaccinated by the Dec. 31 deadline, not just corrections officers.

Nanos said as of Monday, Dec. 13, 151 corrections officers have not been vaccinated. That is 40% of the staff.

Nanos implored them to get the shot.

“The line in the sand has been drawn and the clock is ticking,” he wrote. “I implore you to do the right thing. Do what is right for your families, your loved ones and the preservation of your lifestyle. More importantly, do what is right for yourself and get vaccinated.”

Nanos also called out the leaders of two labor unions.

Nanos said the corrections officers are being misled by the Pima Corrections Association and Sheriff’s Labor Association of Pima County.

“What saddens me is the realization that the very people you trust are misleading you,” Nanos wrote. “Consider this fact, this same trusted group petitioned the BOS for raises, yet they asked for raises for only themselves in their capacity as supervisors.”

In a Fox News story published Sunday, SLAPC President Mike Dominguez said it would not surprise him if the county has to release 20 to 30 percent of its inmates.

Nanos said the vaccine issue has been heavily politicized and that the individual corrections officers will be the ones to pay the price.

“Many of these same individuals have already become vaccinated and more will,” Nanos wrote. “They then leave you to the consequence of a poor decision. In a cruel twist, they will retain their jobs at your expense. The die is cast and if you choose not to be vaccinated – or if you cannot get an accommodation, your employment will be terminated.”

Nanos did admit that if faced with staffing issues, the county will have to make some changes.

But he said plans are already in place “to ensure the jail population and all its employees will remain safe.”

Below is a complete statement from Nanos.

Corrections Staff,

I am compelled to write to you to ensure you understand more clearly my position on the Board of Supervisor’s decision for a vaccine mandate for those working with vulnerable populations.

As you know, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s critical mission is to ensure public safety. I took an oath to do just that. Each of you did as well.

You do however, have a choice and your right to decide to vaccinate or not rests with you.

But with every decision come consequences and the BOS has decided, by taking very careful consideration, of those consequences. Furthermore, the Board of Supervisors has an obligation to this community and by their decision, they are ensuring the public is safe.

What saddens me is the realization that the very people you trust to give you direction on what action you should take, are misleading you. Consider this fact, this same trusted group petitioned the BOS for pay raises, yet they asked for raises for only themselves in their capacity as supervisors. They did not ask for compensation for line staff ... for you.

Many of these same individuals have already become vaccinated and more will. They then leave you to the consequence of a poor decision. In a cruel twist, they will retain their jobs at your expense. The die is cast and if you choose not to be vaccinated – or if you cannot get an accommodation, your employment will be terminated. This employer does not bluff by serving each of you with a formal notice of intent to terminate.

Please take heed.

You are being told that I will release hundreds of inmates to wreak havoc on the citizens of Pima County.

It’s a legal fact I cannot, nor would I, nor could the BOS, release inmates from the PCADC. Only the courts have that authority.

Although it may be true that if dozens of you leave, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department will make operational changes. Contingency plans have been established and these plans are sustainable to ensure the jail population and all its employees will remain safe. Many of your trusted advocates with their politicized agenda will abandon you in the end, but this jail will remain operationally solvent and safe.

The consequences have been laid out.

The line in the sand has been drawn and the clock is ticking. I implore you to do the right thing. Do what is right for your families, your loved ones and the preservation of your lifestyle. More importantly, do what is right for yourself and get vaccinated.

