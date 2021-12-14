Police investigating after threat at southern Arizona school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are interviewing students at a southern Arizona middle school after a threat began circulating on social media Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The Marana Police Department confirmed officers are investigating and have a heavy presence on campus at Marana Middle School, located at 11285 West Grier Road.

The school is not on lockdown and no credible threats or criminal activity have been found, according to the MPD.

“MPD takes all threats seriously and we will investigate this thoroughly,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Officers wanted to thank the public for coming forward and providing information. We also wanted to thank our partners at MUSD for their help in this investigation.”

The Marana Unified School District said the campus is secure and classes are proceeding as normal.

Below is a copy of the letter sent to parents.

Dear Falcon Families,

Because we value the importance of communicating with our staff and parents, I want to share the following information with you.

We currently have Marana Police Department presence on the Marana Middle School campus while they are completing an investigation following concerns shared by students circulating via rumor and on social media. The campus is secure at this time and the school day is proceeding as scheduled. We will provide more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your understanding.

Sincerely,

Lerona Dickson

Principal, Marana Middle School

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.