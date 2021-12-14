“There’s no way to take care of them:” Afghan refugee’s plea to be reunited with family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ahmad Naeem Wakili is one of the Afghan refugees who came to Tucson after the Afghanistan government fell.

His wife and two-year-old daughter have not been able to make it to the U.S. and they are facing immediate danger if not evacuated. Ahmad been in Tucson for two months, but it’s been nine months since he’s seen his family.

As a judge, Ahmad’s life and his family’s were put in danger.

He says, ″One day, attacked me by a rocket in my car. I was almost more than 20 days in coma. After that, they put bomb in my car. I was more than 15 days in hospital. The last attack was month seven, very recent. They attacked me with a gun and I lost one of my kidney. I was in the hospital two months. I lost almost 3,000 cc blood.”

Ahmad’s wife and daughter are currently in Turkey, but they could be sent back to Afghanistan in matter of days.

Councilman Steve Kozachik says, “We have a meter running. We have a very urgent time need right now. Ahmad’s wife and two year old daughter are stuck in turkey. They will lose their apartment in a couple of days and they will lose their residency permit a couple days after that.”

Ahmad’s family is still being targeted by Taliban and ISIS. Right now, he is working and sending them money as he can. He says he is thankful to be here, but it is hard to be without his wife and daughter.

″If we are together, it is not too much difficult, but now is difficult. I hope everything will be okay,” he says.

Even though Ahmad has only been in Tucson for a short time, he is taking part in Tucson’s democratic process. He swore in Councilman Steve Kozachik in last week’s city of Tucson inauguration.

Kozachik says, ”It’s about bringing a wife and a daughter whose lives are in danger to live in Tucson and to be a part of our community.”

Councilman Kozachik says folks in Tucson can help Ahmad and his family by reaching out to Arizona’s congressional leaders about his family’s situation.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.