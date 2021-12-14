Advertise
Tucson woman shares story of survival after long battle with delta variant

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman said it’s a miracle she’s alive after a long battle with the delta variant of COVID-19.

COVID changed everything for retired athlete Jen Beck. She was hospitalized for more than four months and on the brink of death.

“I was given a 10 percent chance of survival,” Beck said. “When they had to do dialysis, I had a less than 2 percent chance of survival. They took my sister and girlfriend into the chapel at TMC to talk about pulling the plug and planning my funeral.”

She said the delta variant caused extreme complications and part of her lung had to be removed.

“I had Klebsiella Pneumonia, fungal infection, Bilateral Pleural Effusion, entire chest cavity filled with fluid and MRSA all in my lungs,” she said.

With all odds against her, she managed to pull through and was able to go home in November.

“I was learning how to walk, use my hands, how to feed myself because I was bedridden for 15 weeks,” she said.

Beck said he didn’t get vaccinated before she got sick, but has since received the first dose.

“It’s a personal choice and obviously the goal is to not wind up like me,” she said.

Beck said her near-death experience has taught her to never take anything for granted.

“Everything happens for a reason. I don’t know if I needed to be knocked down a peg or if my story is able to help others,” she said.

She’s hopeful her story of survival will give people hope.

