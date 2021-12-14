UPDATE: Phoenix officer fighting for life after getting shot multiple times, suspect in custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times early Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The Phoenix Police Department said officer Tyler Moldovan, 22, was responding to reports of a vehicle driving erratically in the area of 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Moldovan and other officers found a vehicle that was unoccupied.

While searching the area, Moldovan located Essa Kolareh Eugene Williams, 24, hiding on a patio of a nearby apartment complex.

Essa Kolareh Eugene Williams is accused of shooting Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan early Tuesday, Dec. 14. (Phoenix Police Department)

The PPD said Moldovan told Williams to come out, but Williams instead fired several times and Moldovan was hit.

Other officers rushed to the scene and took Williams into custody without further incident. A gun was recovered, according to the PPD.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Moldovan, who has been with the department for 1 1/2 years, was shot multiple times. He graduated from the police academy in March and just finished field training.

“This kind of incident sends shockwaves throughout our entire community. There are no words when this kind of incident happens,” Williams said. “We’re asking you to keep the Moldovan family, Tyler, Chelsey, the 61 King Squad, the Phoenix Police Department and the entire community in your thoughts and prayers.

“And I can say this, Tyler is doing exactly what we expect our police officers to do ... and that’s fight and that’s continue to fight. So please keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”

The PPD said no officers fired their weapons and homicide detectives are on scene piecing things together.

