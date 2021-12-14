Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

UPDATE: Phoenix officer fighting for life after getting shot multiple times, suspect in custody

Officer Tyler Moldovan
Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan was shot several times early Tuesday, Dec. 14.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly, Jessica Goodman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times early Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The Phoenix Police Department said officer Tyler Moldovan, 22, was responding to reports of a vehicle driving erratically in the area of 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Moldovan and other officers found a vehicle that was unoccupied.

While searching the area, Moldovan located Essa Kolareh Eugene Williams, 24, hiding on a patio of a nearby apartment complex.

Essa Kolareh Eugene Williams is accused of shooting Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan early...
Essa Kolareh Eugene Williams is accused of shooting Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan early Tuesday, Dec. 14.(Phoenix Police Department)

The PPD said Moldovan told Williams to come out, but Williams instead fired several times and Moldovan was hit.

Other officers rushed to the scene and took Williams into custody without further incident. A gun was recovered, according to the PPD.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Moldovan, who has been with the department for 1 1/2 years, was shot multiple times. He graduated from the police academy in March and just finished field training.

“This kind of incident sends shockwaves throughout our entire community. There are no words when this kind of incident happens,” Williams said. “We’re asking you to keep the Moldovan family, Tyler, Chelsey, the 61 King Squad, the Phoenix Police Department and the entire community in your thoughts and prayers.

“And I can say this, Tyler is doing exactly what we expect our police officers to do ... and that’s fight and that’s continue to fight. So please keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”

The PPD said no officers fired their weapons and homicide detectives are on scene piecing things together.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Most Read

Crews from the Tucson Fire Department rescued a woman from "A Mountain" on Monday, Dec. 13.
Tucson Fire crews rescue woman from ‘A’ Mountain
Pandemic caused many people to rethink their careers
Nationwide labor shortage intensifies as millions quit their jobs
Amber Rae Patrick, 37, died in a single-vehicle accident near Reid Park Zoo in Tucson early...
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Tucson
King Nathaniel Raffa Yates was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of his...
King Yates found guilty of first-degree murder in death of cellmate Branden Roth
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights

Latest News

The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House nears vote to hold Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
FILE - A Republican election challenger at right watches over election inspectors as they...
Far too little vote fraud to tip election to Trump, AP finds
Blane Barksdale has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Frank Bligh.
Blane Barksdale pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2019 death of Frank Bligh
The price of food has gone up quite a bit. Food prices, which had fallen 0.3% in October,...
Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months