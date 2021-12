Arizona Wildcats football team welcomes large signing class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats football team welcomed 21 new players on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Jedd Fisch recruited heavily from California, signing 11 from the Golden State.

The Wildcats went 1-11 this season and had one of the worst defenses in the Pac-12. Arizona gave up 31.2 points and 377 yards per game.

Fisch and newly hired defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen addressed that by bringing in 12 new defensive players.

Arizona signed only one quarterback (Noah Fifita from Servite High in Anaheim) and one running back (Jonah Coleman from Lincoln High in Stockton).

The Wildcats also focused on improving the offensive and defensive lines by signing nine big men.

While there were no southern Arizona players in the class, the Wildcats did grab two players from Phoenix and two from Chandler.

Below is a breakdown of the Wildcats’ 2021 signing class.

Arizona Wildcats Football December Signees

LB, Tyler Martin, 6-3, 230 pounds, Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Acton, Mass), Highlights

DL, Jermaine Wiggins, 6-4, 255, Bridgton Academy (Boxford, Mass.) Highlights

OL, Jacob Reece, 6-5, 295, Brighton High (Sandy, Utah) Highlights

TE, Tyler Powell, 6-7, 240, Brophy College (Phoenix) Highlights

OL, Grayson Stovall, 6-4, 290, Hamilton High (Chandler) Highlights

DL, Russell “Deuce” Davis, 6-3, 215, Hamilton High (Chandler) Highlights

DL, Isaiah Johnson, 6-3, 300, Chandler High (Pennsauken, N.J.) Highlights

QB, Noah Fifita, 5-10, 180, Servite High (Anaheim, Calif.) Highlights

TE, Keyan Burnett, 6-5, 225, Servite High (Ladera Ranch, Calif.) Highlights

RB, Jonah Coleman, 5-9, 205, Lincoln High (Stockton, Calif.) Highlights

WR, AJ Jones, 6-4, 195, Colony High (Ontario, Calif.) Highlights

LB, Jacob Manu, 5-11, 210, Servite High (Anaheim, Calif. ) Highlights

WR, Kevin Green Jr., 5-11, 165, Bishop Academy (Mission Hills, Calif.) Highlights

DL, Ta’ita’i Uiagalele, 6-4, 255, Mater Dei High (Costa Mesa, Calif.) Highlights

DL, Sterling “Deuce” Lan, 6-4, 240, Oaks Christian (Woodland Hills, Calif.) Highlights

DB, Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine, 5-9, 175, Miami Palmetto High (Miami, Fla.) Highlights

DL, Isaiah Ward, 6-6, 230, Colony High (Ontario, Calif.) Highlights

CB, Tacario Davis, 6-3, 175, Millikan HS (Long Beach, Calif.) Highlights

OL, Jonah Savaiinaea, 6-4, 340 St. Louis High (Honolulu, Hawaii) Highlights

LB, Brandon Craddock, 6-0, 210, Sandra Day O’Connor High (Phoenix)

CB, Ephesians Prysock, 6-3, 175, Bishop Alemany (Canyon Country, Calif.) Highlights

