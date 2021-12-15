Banner Health hospitalizations at highest level since pandemic began

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Banner Health says hospitalizations have reached their highest point since COVID began and staffing numbers continue to be stretched extremely thin.

Concerns are arising as patient numbers continue climbing. Banner Health’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel says several hospitals are operating beyond 100 percent capacity.

“While COVID patients account for a smaller percentage of patients compared to other surges. Our hospital staffing situation has also changed. We are more stretched now than we have been since the start of the pandemic,” Dr. Bessel said.

Hospitals around the nation are facing staffing shortages and Banner is no exception. The hospital system has more than 2600 travel workers to help the core staff.

“We have continued to recruit, upskill, redeploy and stretch as much as possible but if the forecasted trends continue, we will soon be unable to meet the healthcare demands of Arizonans,” she said.

She said the forecasted trends show cases will keep rising until an expected peak in mid-January. With few ICU beds available statewide, some surgeries that require ICU level of care have been postponed.

“Prescheduled surgeries and procedures are necessary for many people,” she said. “If we delay these too long, these individuals may need an emergency surgery which is very impactful for them and may produce less ideal outcomes.”

Banner is evaluating what procedures can be performed on a day to day and hospital by hospital basis but says staff are doing their best to take care of COVID and non-COVID patients.

Banner is allowing COVID patients to have one visitor, per day. Visitors must bring their own masks and wear PPE. In a statement, Carondelet Health Network says it’s allowing limited visits for non-COVID patients only. Carondelet is also working hard to recruit staff at its hospitals

