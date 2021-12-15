Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Banner Health hospitalizations at highest level since pandemic began

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Banner Health says hospitalizations have reached their highest point since COVID began and staffing numbers continue to be stretched extremely thin.

Concerns are arising as patient numbers continue climbing. Banner Health’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel says several hospitals are operating beyond 100 percent capacity.

“While COVID patients account for a smaller percentage of patients compared to other surges. Our hospital staffing situation has also changed. We are more stretched now than we have been since the start of the pandemic,” Dr. Bessel said.

Hospitals around the nation are facing staffing shortages and Banner is no exception. The hospital system has more than 2600 travel workers to help the core staff.

“We have continued to recruit, upskill, redeploy and stretch as much as possible but if the forecasted trends continue, we will soon be unable to meet the healthcare demands of Arizonans,” she said.

She said the forecasted trends show cases will keep rising until an expected peak in mid-January. With few ICU beds available statewide, some surgeries that require ICU level of care have been postponed.

“Prescheduled surgeries and procedures are necessary for many people,” she said. “If we delay these too long, these individuals may need an emergency surgery which is very impactful for them and may produce less ideal outcomes.”

Banner is evaluating what procedures can be performed on a day to day and hospital by hospital basis but says staff are doing their best to take care of COVID and non-COVID patients.

Banner is allowing COVID patients to have one visitor, per day. Visitors must bring their own masks and wear PPE. In a statement, Carondelet Health Network says it’s allowing limited visits for non-COVID patients only. Carondelet is also working hard to recruit staff at its hospitals

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from the Tucson Fire Department rescued a woman from "A Mountain" on Monday, Dec. 13.
Tucson Fire crews rescue woman from ‘A’ Mountain
Pandemic caused many people to rethink their careers
Nationwide labor shortage intensifies as millions quit their jobs
Amber Rae Patrick, 37, died in a single-vehicle accident near Reid Park Zoo in Tucson early...
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Tucson
Marana Middle School is located at 11285 West Grier Road.
Police investigating after threat at southern Arizona school
King Nathaniel Raffa Yates was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of his...
King Yates found guilty of first-degree murder in death of cellmate Branden Roth

Latest News

Tucson High's Troy Iturralde is battling Stage 4 testicular cancer and wants others to know the...
As Tucson High star fights for life, he just wants others to know warning signs of testicular cancer
The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House nears vote to hold Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said this is a sketch of a man who was found dead in the...
Pinal County says man found in desert could have been dead for at least six months
Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department were at the intersection of Grant Road and...
UPDATE: Armed suspect captured after chase ends with crashes on Grant Road in Tucson
Blane Barksdale has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Frank Bligh.
Blane Barksdale pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2019 death of Frank Bligh