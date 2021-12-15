Colorado man accused of punching officer during Jan. 6 riot

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man accused of punching a police officer in the face during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was being held in federal custody Wednesday, Dec. 15, after being identified as the person sought by the FBI by a resident and authorities in the ski resort town of Telluride.

According to court documents released Tuesday, Dec. 14, Avery Carter MacCracken, 68, was identified as the man seen punching a Metropolitan Police officer who was part of a line of officers protecting the Capitol and also pushing and shoving a second officer there.

MacCracken was arrested Saturday, Dec. 11, near Telluride, where authorities say he has been a resident for years, sometimes living out of his car, according to his arrest affidavit. San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters and town Chief Marshal Josh Comte reported seeing MacCracken in Telluride wearing the same clothes shown in images from the Capitol, according to the affidavit.

MacCracken appeared in federal court in Grand Junction Tuesday. He will continue to be detained at least until another hearing scheduled for Friday, Dec. 17.

He is represented by a lawyer from the federal public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.

