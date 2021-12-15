Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FACT FINDERS: Taking a look at COVID treatment pills from Pfizer, Merk

Early data suggests one is much more effective than the other
By Wendi Redman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pfizer and Merk both have COVID-19 treatment pills that the FDA is considering.

Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merk’s Molnupiravir are both antiviral pills. However, they are very different in terms of how they work and how well they work.

Dr. Deepta Bhattacharya with the University of Arizona said it appears Pfizer’s treatment is much more effective.

When it comes to reducing hospitalization or death, the latest data shows Molnupiravir is about 30% effective and that is lower than researchers initially thought.

Paxlovid, on the other hand, is about 89% effective.

That is a big difference but Bhattacharya said what each pill does in your body is very different as well.

”The Merk, as you said, what it does is it causes the virus to mutate so quickly that it kills itself,” he said. “So far, what we’ve seen from the Pfizer (pill), it does something different. It sort of blocks a different part of the virus life cycle and that one it seems is a bit more of an Achilles heel for the virus.”

No word yet when either of these treatments might become available.

Right now, the only antiviral authorized by the FDA is Remdesivir. Unlike the pills, you cannot take it at home as it administered intravenously.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from the Tucson Fire Department rescued a woman from "A Mountain" on Monday, Dec. 13.
Tucson Fire crews rescue woman from ‘A’ Mountain
Pandemic caused many people to rethink their careers
Nationwide labor shortage intensifies as millions quit their jobs
Amber Rae Patrick, 37, died in a single-vehicle accident near Reid Park Zoo in Tucson early...
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Tucson
Marana Middle School is located at 11285 West Grier Road.
Police investigating after threat at southern Arizona school
King Nathaniel Raffa Yates was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of his...
King Yates found guilty of first-degree murder in death of cellmate Branden Roth

Latest News

Tucson High's Troy Iturralde is battling Stage 4 testicular cancer and wants others to know the...
As Tucson High star fights for life, he just wants others to know warning signs of testicular cancer
The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House nears vote to hold Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said this is a sketch of a man who was found dead in the...
Pinal County says man found in desert could have been dead for at least six months
Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department were at the intersection of Grant Road and...
UPDATE: Armed suspect captured after chase ends with crashes on Grant Road in Tucson
Blane Barksdale has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Frank Bligh.
Blane Barksdale pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2019 death of Frank Bligh