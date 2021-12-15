Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Final data on COVID-19 pill released to FDA

By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Final data on Pfizer’s experimental treatment for COVID-19 has been shared with the Food and Drug Administration as part of the company’s application to authorize the pill for emergency use.

If authorized, the pill could be another tool in the fight against the virus.

Pfizer says updated results show the treatment cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% if given to adults within a few days of first symptoms.

”The pill is potentially a lifesaver for everyone,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Pfizer hopes to offer the pills under the name Paxlovid for people to take at home before they are sick enough to go to the hospital.

”When you have peaks of this disease, when you have the waves that are coming, the hospitals are really overcrowded, and that creates significant issues to the health care system,” Chairman and CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla said. “With this pill, we are expecting out of ten people going to hospital, one will go and no one is dying.”

The company says it expects the drug to retain activity against variants like omicron, and it appears to do so in lab tests because the drug blocks an enzyme involved in viral replication.

Pfizer’s CEO wants to make it clear that the pill treats COVID-19 but does not prevent it.

”Vaccines are needed. Vaccines is the primary frontier that you should be using to stop the disease,” Bourla said.

If the FDA grants emergency-use authorization, Pfizer says the pill could be in the U.S. this month.

No date has been set yet by the FDA advisory committee that is expected to weigh in on the treatment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department were at the intersection of Grant Road and...
UPDATE: Armed suspect captured after chase ends with crashes on Grant Road in Tucson
Marana Middle School is located at 11285 West Grier Road.
Police investigating after threat at southern Arizona school
Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan was shot several times early Tuesday, Dec. 14.
UPDATE: Phoenix officer fighting for life after getting shot multiple times, suspect in custody
Tucson High Baseball player fights for life following stage four cancer diagnosis
As Tucson High star fights for life, he just wants others to know warning signs of testicular cancer
Crews from the Tucson Fire Department rescued a woman from "A Mountain" on Monday, Dec. 13.
Tucson Fire crews rescue woman from ‘A’ Mountain

Latest News

Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan was shot several times early Tuesday, Dec. 14.
UPDATE: Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan was shot eight times, including once in the head
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances
FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Audi recall: Water can enter computer, reducing engine power
Sarah Vega, 42, is facing several charges in connection with a string of purses snatching...
UPDATE: Serial purse-snatching suspect arrested after seriously injuring elderly woman
Colorado River
States to sign voluntary cutbacks of Colorado River water