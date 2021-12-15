Firefighters offer tips for staying warm, and safe, as colder weather arrives in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With colder temperatures moving into southern Arizona, some families will crank up their heaters for the first time in a year.

Without proper maintenance and checkups, turning them on could lead to a structure fire.

″This time of year people don’t service their heaters like they should,” said Northwest Fire District Captain Shane Medlen. “They turn them on full blast right when it starts to get cold and they can have an electrical short or malfunction which can escalate from there and lead to a structure fire.”

December, January and February are the months when firefighters respond to the most calls for home fires. Failed heating equipment is the leading cause of fire-related deaths during the winter, but there are steps to take to stay safe.

“As far as your heaters go, you want to keep them clean, keep debris away from your heaters,” Medlen said. “You always want to have that three feet of distance between a heater or fireplace and toys, furniture or anything of that nature.”

Recently, the Northwest Fire District responded to a mobile home fire. They said the resident plugged in a portable heater for the first time this winter and then went to bed.

Northwest Fire said this incident serves as a reminder to turn off space heaters when leaving the room and before getting in bed.

Another thing crews see this time of year is using the wrong equipment to heat a home.

″If it belongs outside and it’s meant to heat and cook outside, leave it outside,” Medlen said. “Definitely don’t bring it inside to heat your house.”

The best thing you can do is turn to a professional before firing up your furnace.

Brandon Schamahorn from Strongbuilt Plumbing and Air said fire isn’t the only danger.

″Definitely take the precaution of getting the furnace checked out, making sure all the sensors are clean, all the burners are clean, and making sure there’s nothing else going on with the system,” he said. “So we don’t have the potential of failure and potential carbon monoxide leaking into the air.”

Officials said it’s also important to have your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector checked once a year as an added safety measure.

