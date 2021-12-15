Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: quiet and cool weather for the weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In the wake of this morning’s cold front, much colder air has settled in with highs today in the upper 50s. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 30s in the Tucson area by Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Sunshine returns the rest of the week with a gradual warming trend. Daytime temps rebound to the low to upper 60s, to low 70s next week!

WEDNESDAY: 80% rain chance before sunrise. Afternoon clearing with highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department were at the intersection of Grant Road and...
UPDATE: Armed suspect captured after chase ends with crashes on Grant Road in Tucson
Marana Middle School is located at 11285 West Grier Road.
Police investigating after threat at southern Arizona school
Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan was shot several times early Tuesday, Dec. 14.
UPDATE: Phoenix officer fighting for life after getting shot multiple times, suspect in custody
Crews from the Tucson Fire Department rescued a woman from "A Mountain" on Monday, Dec. 13.
Tucson Fire crews rescue woman from ‘A’ Mountain
Joseph Paul Cavanagh was arrested in April in connection with the death of Andrew Michael Lee,...
Jury finds man not guilty of murder, burglary in connection with deadly shooting

Latest News

ACTION DAY: Expect strong winds, rain in southern Arizona
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, December 15th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, December 15th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds and rain moving in!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2021