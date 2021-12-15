FIRST ALERT FORECAST: quiet and cool weather for the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In the wake of this morning’s cold front, much colder air has settled in with highs today in the upper 50s. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 30s in the Tucson area by Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Sunshine returns the rest of the week with a gradual warming trend. Daytime temps rebound to the low to upper 60s, to low 70s next week!

WEDNESDAY: 80% rain chance before sunrise. Afternoon clearing with highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

