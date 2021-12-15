Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash near Valencia, 12th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a crash near Valencia and 12th Avenue in Tucson late Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The Tucson Police Department said the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The TPD said the other driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and no arrests were made and no citations were issued.

