Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash near Valencia, 12th Avenue

A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a crash near Valencia and 12th Avenue in Tucson...
A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a crash near Valencia and 12th Avenue in Tucson late Tuesday, Dec. 14.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a crash near Valencia and 12th Avenue in Tucson late Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The Tucson Police Department said the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The TPD said the other driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and no arrests were made and no citations were issued.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department were at the intersection of Grant Road and...
UPDATE: Armed suspect captured after chase ends with crashes on Grant Road in Tucson
Marana Middle School is located at 11285 West Grier Road.
Police investigating after threat at southern Arizona school
Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan was shot several times early Tuesday, Dec. 14.
UPDATE: Phoenix officer fighting for life after getting shot multiple times, suspect in custody
Tucson High Baseball player fights for life following stage four cancer diagnosis
As Tucson High star fights for life, he just wants others to know warning signs of testicular cancer
Crews from the Tucson Fire Department rescued a woman from "A Mountain" on Monday, Dec. 13.
Tucson Fire crews rescue woman from ‘A’ Mountain

Latest News

Two people were hurt in the crash at Valencia Road and Camino Verde on Tuesday morning, Dec. 14.
UPDATE: Two people injured in crash at Valencia Road, Camino Verde
Amber Rae Patrick, 37, died in a single-vehicle accident near Reid Park Zoo in Tucson early...
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Tucson
One man is dead while another is fighting for his life and may face charges following a...
Man may face charges following fatal five-vehicle crash in Tucson
Catalina Highway is open without restrictions again as of Friday, Dec. 10.
UPDATE: Officials reopen road to Mt. Lemmon