TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near East Fort Lowell Road and North Stone Avenue in Tucson Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Tucson Police Department said the man was hit on North Fontana Avenue.

The TPD said the roadway would be closed and drivers should avoid the area.

