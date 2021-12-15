Advertise
Pinal County says man found in desert could have been dead for at least six months

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said this is a sketch of a man who was found dead in the...
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said this is a sketch of a man who was found dead in the desert on Oct. 17.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:53 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities need help to identify a man who was found dead in the desert in October.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were located Oct. 17 near US 60 and East Peralta Trail Road.

Due to decay, the PCSO has been unable to identify the man.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, The PCSO released a new sketch of what the man may have looked like.

The Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office said they believe it was a 40-year-old man and he could have been dead for six months to three years.

A purple woman’s T-shirt was found near the remains, as was a gray New Balance shoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PCSO at 520-866-5111.

