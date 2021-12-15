Pinal County says man found in desert could have been dead for at least six months

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities need help to identify a man who was found dead in the desert in October.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were located Oct. 17 near US 60 and East Peralta Trail Road.

Due to decay, the PCSO has been unable to identify the man.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, The PCSO released a new sketch of what the man may have looked like.

The Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office said they believe it was a 40-year-old man and he could have been dead for six months to three years.

A purple woman’s T-shirt was found near the remains, as was a gray New Balance shoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PCSO at 520-866-5111.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.