Report: Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to miss rest of regular season

(AZ Family)
By AZ Family
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coming off a disappointing Monday night loss, the Arizona Cardinals received some more bad news.

On Wednesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a knee injury.

Schefter noted that there is hope that Hopkins can return for the playoffs.

Hopkins, who has battled injuries this season, has 42 receptions for 572 yards and a team-leading eight touchdown catches this season.

Acquired before last season, Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL’s top wide receivers. He led the team last year with 115 catches for 1,402 yards.

Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams dropped Arizona to 10-3 and the No. 3 playoff seed in the NFC. The Cardinals will look to rebound when they hit the road to face the Detroit Lions.

