Rio Nuevo board approves plans for Hotel Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Plans have been unveiled for what’s to come for the Hotel Arizona, which has been closed for nearly a decade.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Rio Nuevo board unanimously approved a concept presented by HSL Properties. It will renovate the Hotel Arizona and create an adjoining senior living project to the east.

Officials say the combined project will be adjacent to the newly built ‘The Flin’ and will round out the TCC Block. With a budget of approximately $40 million, HSL Properties and their partners say they will begin demolition in the summer of 2022 and aim for an open date of fall 2023.

The Rio Nuevo Board also unanimously approved HSL’s request to support 150 ‘hotel dedicated’ parking stalls within the TCC Lot C Garage behind the Music Hall. There will be no charge for this parking for two years, after two years each spot will cost $15 a day or the market rate.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.