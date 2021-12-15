Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Rio Nuevo board approves plans for Hotel Arizona

Plans have been unveiled for what’s to come for the Hotel Arizona, which has been closed for...
Plans have been unveiled for what’s to come for the Hotel Arizona, which has been closed for nearly a decade.(KOLD)
By Mary Coleman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Plans have been unveiled for what’s to come for the Hotel Arizona, which has been closed for nearly a decade.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Rio Nuevo board unanimously approved a concept presented by HSL Properties. It will renovate the Hotel Arizona and create an adjoining senior living project to the east.

Officials say the combined project will be adjacent to the newly built ‘The Flin’ and will round out the TCC Block. With a budget of approximately $40 million, HSL Properties and their partners say they will begin demolition in the summer of 2022 and aim for an open date of fall 2023.

The Rio Nuevo Board also unanimously approved HSL’s request to support 150 ‘hotel dedicated’ parking stalls within the TCC Lot C Garage behind the Music Hall. There will be no charge for this parking for two years, after two years each spot will cost $15 a day or the market rate.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincente Carlos Cornelio was booked on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal...
UPDATE: Police identify suspect captured after high-speed chase
Marana Middle School is located at 11285 West Grier Road.
Police investigating after threat at southern Arizona school
Tucson High Baseball player fights for life following stage four cancer diagnosis
As Tucson High star fights for life, he just wants others to know warning signs of testicular cancer
Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan was shot several times early Tuesday, Dec. 14.
UPDATE: Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan was shot eight times, including once in the head
Crews from the Tucson Fire Department rescued a woman from "A Mountain" on Monday, Dec. 13.
Tucson Fire crews rescue woman from ‘A’ Mountain

Latest News

Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
Fresh storm hits California as it mops up and shovels out
FILE - A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots as vote counting in the...
No proof vote was rigged, but 2020 election reviews persist
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charge in George Floyd’s death
Report: Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to miss rest of regular season