Damon Cyrus Lewis convicted in brutal beating death of Eugene Rios

Damon Cyrus Lewis was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping on Thursday, Dec. 16.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been convicted in a brutal incident that left one person dead and another severely injured in Tucson last year.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, a jury found Damon Cyrus Lewis guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Screams, trail of blood, speeding car lead to arrest of two in Tucson

Authorities said Lewis beat Eugene Rios, 36, to death with a rock in the desert area behind homes in the 1900 block of West Calle Campan De Plata. A woman was also injured, but she survived. KOLD has chosen not to identify her because she is the victim of a crime.

Patricia Andrea Salcido was arrested along with Lewis and was originally indicted on charges of murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault. In June 2021, she reached a plea deal in the case and pleaded guilty to kidnapping.

Patricia Andrea Salcido
Patricia Andrea Salcido(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Lewis faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Monday, Feb. 21.

