Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FACT FINDERS: Is omicron really milder than delta?

By Wendi Redman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:50 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Initial data from South Africa suggests the omicron variant of COVID-19 may be milder than delta.

It also shows omicron has overtaken delta as the dominant variant. If that holds true in the U.S., could omicron essentially wipe out a deadlier version of the virus?

More from the KOLD Fact Finder team

Arizona State’s Dr. Joshua LaBaer said if it really turns out that omicron causes less severe illness, he believes that would be better than delta.

However, LaBaer said he’s not sold on the idea that omicron is milder.

”Many of the omicron cases observed so far have been in younger people or in people who are already vaccinated and those populations would tend to have milder cases and we just don’t have enough data from the broader range,” he said. “So, we can’t really conclude about the severity of illness but we do know that it looks like it does evade the immune system.”

US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances

If omicron proves to be milder, LaBaer says while we would rather have that circulating than delta, it could still wreak havoc on older people.

He said a less severe, but highly transmissible virus, is still very dangerous.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincente Carlos Cornelio was booked on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal...
UPDATE: Police identify suspect captured after high-speed chase
Tucson High Baseball player fights for life following stage four cancer diagnosis
As Tucson High star fights for life, he just wants others to know warning signs of testicular cancer
Marana Middle School is located at 11285 West Grier Road.
Police investigating after threat at southern Arizona school
Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan was shot several times early Tuesday, Dec. 14.
UPDATE: Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan was shot eight times, including once in the head
Crews from the Tucson Fire Department rescued a woman from "A Mountain" on Monday, Dec. 13.
Tucson Fire crews rescue woman from ‘A’ Mountain

Latest News

There was a heavy police presence near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road in Marana Wednesday, Dec....
UPDATE: Driver flees state trooper, leading to heavy police presence near I-10, Cortaro Road in Marana
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near East Fort Lowell Road and North Stone Avenue in Tucson...
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck near Fort Lowell and Stone in Tucson
Nearly 950 million packages are sent through the mail during the peak holiday season.
Tips for getting your holiday packages to their destination on time
FACT FINDERS: Is omicron really milder than delta?
FACT FINDERS: Is omicron really milder than delta?