First case of Omicron variant confirmed in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first COVID-19 case involving the Omicron variant has been confirmed in Pima County, officials said.

The person initially tested positive in Tucson in early December. Genetic sequencing of the sample indicated the Omicron variant, and then was verified in the past 24 hours by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“We knew it was a matter of when, and not if, Omicron would be in Pima County,” Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen was quoted as saying.

“The best courses of action remain the same. Getting the vaccine is highly effective in preventing serious illness and death, including against the variants. If you have been vaccinated, get boosted to stay protected. And follow the other layered mitigation strategies – wear a mask in public indoor spaces, wash your hands frequently and physically distance.”

The case investigation is underway.

