Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

First case of Omicron variant confirmed in Pima County

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first COVID-19 case involving the Omicron variant has been confirmed in Pima County, officials said.

The person initially tested positive in Tucson in early December. Genetic sequencing of the sample indicated the Omicron variant, and then was verified in the past 24 hours by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“We knew it was a matter of when, and not if, Omicron would be in Pima County,” Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen was quoted as saying.

“The best courses of action remain the same. Getting the vaccine is highly effective in preventing serious illness and death, including against the variants. If you have been vaccinated, get boosted to stay protected. And follow the other layered mitigation strategies – wear a mask in public indoor spaces, wash your hands frequently and physically distance.”

The case investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Driver arrested after fleeing state trooper near I-10, Cortaro Road in Marana
Tucson High Baseball player fights for life following stage four cancer diagnosis
As Tucson High star fights for life, he just wants others to know warning signs of testicular cancer
Vincente Carlos Cornelio was booked on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal...
UPDATE: Police identify suspect captured after high-speed chase
A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a crash near Valencia and 12th Avenue in Tucson...
Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash near Valencia, 12th Avenue
Sarah Vega, 42, is facing several charges in connection with a string of purses snatching...
UPDATE: Serial purse-snatching suspect arrested after seriously injuring elderly woman

Latest News

FILE - This Sept. 22, 2010 file photo shows bottles of abortion pills at a clinic in Des...
US regulators lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Potter’s ex-chief: ‘I saw no violation’ of policy by officer
FILE - Kelly Stokes, Kathy Webb, LaKisha Scott and Brenda Flemons picket outside Kellogg Co. on...
Kellogg’s reaches tentative agreement with striking workers
A pedestrian was hit near East Fort Lowell Road and North Stone Avenue in Tucson Wednesday,...
UPDATE: Young man hit by vehicle near Fort Lowell and Stone in Tucson