Heavy police presence near I-10, Cortaro Road in Marana

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:31 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is a heavy police presence near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road in Marana on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

There are several vehicles from Arizona DPS and the Marana Police Department in the area, which is just west of the Arizona Pavilions Shopping Center.

KOLD has reached out to both for information about what is going on.

The Marana PD said its officers are there to help secure a perimeter as DPS searches for a suspect.

Several KOLD viewers said there was a high-speed chase involving a wrong-way driver.

Check back for updates on this and other live, local and late-breaking stories.

