Highway officials reopen Ajo Highway after fatal crash involving pedestrian

Pedestrian hit
Pedestrian hit(WALB)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on Ajo Highway near Kinney Road early on Thursday, Dec. 16, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Details are limited, but the crash happened at 4:39 a.m. on State Route 86 eastbound at Milepost 166, west of Tucson.

The roadway was reopened at 8:55 a.m.

