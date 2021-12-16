Highway officials reopen Ajo Highway after fatal crash involving pedestrian

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on Ajo Highway near Kinney Road early on Thursday, Dec. 16, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Details are limited, but the crash happened at 4:39 a.m. on State Route 86 eastbound at Milepost 166, west of Tucson.

The roadway was reopened at 8:55 a.m.

