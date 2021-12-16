Advertise
No injuries reported in midtown apartment fire

The fire happened late on Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the 1200 block of E. Drachman Street.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished an apartment fire near East Drachman Street and North Mountain Avenue late on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

According to TFD, the fire happened just before midnight in the 1200 block of E. Drachman Street.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from multiple sides to prevent it from spreading to other units in the complex.

No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.

