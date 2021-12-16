No injuries reported in midtown apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished an apartment fire near East Drachman Street and North Mountain Avenue late on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

According to TFD, the fire happened just before midnight in the 1200 block of E. Drachman Street.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from multiple sides to prevent it from spreading to other units in the complex.

No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.

