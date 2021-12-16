Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Pac-12 announces 2022 football schedule

The Arizona Wildcats will host the 2022 Territorial Cup game at Arizona Stadium Nov. 25.
The Arizona Wildcats will host the 2022 Territorial Cup game at Arizona Stadium Nov. 25.(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pac-12 Conference announced the football schedule for the upcoming 2022 season on Thursday, Dec. 16. Arizona’s conference slate will begin at California on Sept. 24 and will wrap up the regular season at home against Arizona State in the Territorial Cup game Nov. 25.

Arizona will season-opening non-conference schedule includes one road game - San Diego State - and two home games: Mississippi State and North Dakota State.

Arizona’s conference schedule features five home games. Due to the Pac-12′s imbalanced scheduling, the Wildcats will not face Oregon State or Stanford. Additional games may be selected by the Pac-12′s television partners to be moved to Thursday or Friday.

The Pac-12 Championship Game will be in Las Vegas on Dec. 2. To see the full Pac-12 schedule, click HERE.

2022 Arizona Football Schedule

Sept. 3 at San Diego State

Sept. 10 vs. Mississippi State

Sept. 17 vs. North Dakota State

Sept. 24 at California

Oct. 1 vs. Colorado

Oct. 8 vs. Oregon

Oct. 15 at Washington

Oct. 29 vs. USC

Nov. 5 at Utah

Nov. 12 at UCLA

Nov. 19 vs. Washington State

Nov. 25 vs. Arizona State

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect was taken into custody after a short chase near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road in...
UPDATE: Driver arrested after fleeing state trooper near I-10, Cortaro Road in Marana
Tucson High Baseball player fights for life following stage four cancer diagnosis
As Tucson High star fights for life, he just wants others to know warning signs of testicular cancer
Vincente Carlos Cornelio was booked on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal...
UPDATE: Police identify suspect captured after high-speed chase
A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a crash near Valencia and 12th Avenue in Tucson...
Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash near Valencia, 12th Avenue
Sarah Vega, 42, is facing several charges in connection with a string of purses snatching...
UPDATE: Serial purse-snatching suspect arrested after seriously injuring elderly woman

Latest News

The Arizona Wildcats football team welcomed 21 players on National Signing Day.
Arizona Wildcats football team welcomes large signing class
Tucson High Baseball player fights for life following stage four cancer diagnosis
As Tucson High star fights for life, he just wants others to know warning signs of testicular cancer
Giselle Juarez
Softball legend Giselle Juarez joins Pima Community College staff to help any way she can
Jason Kaufusi
Arizona football hires Jason Kaufusi as defensive assistant coach