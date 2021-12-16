Pac-12 announces 2022 football schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pac-12 Conference announced the football schedule for the upcoming 2022 season on Thursday, Dec. 16. Arizona’s conference slate will begin at California on Sept. 24 and will wrap up the regular season at home against Arizona State in the Territorial Cup game Nov. 25.

Arizona will season-opening non-conference schedule includes one road game - San Diego State - and two home games: Mississippi State and North Dakota State.

Arizona’s conference schedule features five home games. Due to the Pac-12′s imbalanced scheduling, the Wildcats will not face Oregon State or Stanford. Additional games may be selected by the Pac-12′s television partners to be moved to Thursday or Friday.

The Pac-12 Championship Game will be in Las Vegas on Dec. 2. To see the full Pac-12 schedule, click HERE.

2022 Arizona Football Schedule

Sept. 3 at San Diego State

Sept. 10 vs. Mississippi State

Sept. 17 vs. North Dakota State

Sept. 24 at California

Oct. 1 vs. Colorado

Oct. 8 vs. Oregon

Oct. 15 at Washington

Oct. 29 vs. USC

Nov. 5 at Utah

Nov. 12 at UCLA

Nov. 19 vs. Washington State

Nov. 25 vs. Arizona State

