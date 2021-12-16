Pandemic, supply chain troubles lead to grave concerns for one industry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The latest industry to struggle with the pandemic and supply-chain troubles is an emotional one.

“Were working on orders that were placed in May,” said Steve Cammac, who owns Tucson Marble & Granite.

He said if you ordered a headstone or memorial today, you could be waiting up to a year.

“We kind of went through a period with more orders than we’ve ever seen before,” Cammack said.

He thinks his business has seen four times the normal orders and chalks it up to one thing.

“It’s COVID-related,” Cammack said “I would rather have normal sales for the month than where we are now because I don’t like talking to customers about how long it’s taking. "

While he may not enjoy telling his customers about the wait times, he is thankful the vast majority of them are understanding.

“Everything is way, way behind right now,” Cammack said. “In many instances, most people are aware of that.”

Cammack said it’s not just the increase in orders but also that they’re running into supply chain issues.

“The granite and the memorial stencil, those are two key components without one or the other we can’t go anywhere,” Cammack said.

Monumental stencils were produced by two companies six weeks ago. But one of those companies recently sent a letter to the entire industry saying they would no longer be producing them,. Cammack said that caused a lot of companies to scramble.

“We have’t had to shut down because we did not have the stencils to work with but we’ve come close,” Cammack said. “Everything is just off-center right now not gone, but off-center. "

