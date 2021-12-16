Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Pandemic, supply chain troubles lead to grave concerns for one industry

By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The latest industry to struggle with the pandemic and supply-chain troubles is an emotional one.

“Were working on orders that were placed in May,” said Steve Cammac, who owns Tucson Marble & Granite.

He said if you ordered a headstone or memorial today, you could be waiting up to a year.

“We kind of went through a period with more orders than we’ve ever seen before,” Cammack said.

He thinks his business has seen four times the normal orders and chalks it up to one thing.

“It’s COVID-related,” Cammack said “I would rather have normal sales for the month than where we are now because I don’t like talking to customers about how long it’s taking. "

While he may not enjoy telling his customers about the wait times, he is thankful the vast majority of them are understanding.

“Everything is way, way behind right now,” Cammack said. “In many instances, most people are aware of that.”

Cammack said it’s not just the increase in orders but also that they’re running into supply chain issues.

“The granite and the memorial stencil, those are two key components without one or the other we can’t go anywhere,” Cammack said.

Monumental stencils were produced by two companies six weeks ago. But one of those companies recently sent a letter to the entire industry saying they would no longer be producing them,. Cammack said that caused a lot of companies to scramble.

“We have’t had to shut down because we did not have the stencils to work with but we’ve come close,” Cammack said. “Everything is just off-center right now not gone, but off-center. "

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect was taken into custody after a short chase near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road in...
UPDATE: Driver arrested after fleeing state trooper near I-10, Cortaro Road in Marana
Tucson High Baseball player fights for life following stage four cancer diagnosis
As Tucson High star fights for life, he just wants others to know warning signs of testicular cancer
Vincente Carlos Cornelio was booked on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal...
UPDATE: Police identify suspect captured after high-speed chase
A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a crash near Valencia and 12th Avenue in Tucson...
Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash near Valencia, 12th Avenue
Sarah Vega, 42, is facing several charges in connection with a string of purses snatching...
UPDATE: Serial purse-snatching suspect arrested after seriously injuring elderly woman

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine
Asthma and COVID-19 Study
Researchers study why people with asthma may be less likely to contract, experience severe symptoms of COVID-19
Eighth-ranked Arizona moved to 10-0 with a rout of Northern Colorado in Tucson Wednesday, Dec....
No. 8 Arizona remains unbeaten with rout of Northern Colorado
The latest industry to struggle with supply-chain troubles is an emotional one.
Supply chain troubles lead to grave concerns for one industry