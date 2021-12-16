Pedestrian seriously hurt in accident near I-10 and Alvernon Way in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt when they were hit by a car near Interstate 10 and South Alvernon Way in Tucson late Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened at the intersection of Alvernon Way and East Concord Stravenue.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

It was the second major pedestrian accident in Tucson in less than five hours. Earlier in the day, a man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a vehicle near Fort Lowell and Stone.

