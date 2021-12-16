Pedestrian struck near University of Arizona campus
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:33 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have closed a portion of Speedway Boulevard after a pedestrian was struck near the University of Arizona campus.
According to police, eastbound traffic is being diverted at Euclid Avenue.
The man who was struck was taken to the hospital for treatment. No information about his condition was immediately available.
