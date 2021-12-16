Advertise
Pedestrian struck near University of Arizona campus

Speedway Boulevard was closed near Euclid Avenue on Thursday morning, Dec. 16.
Eastbound lanes of Speedway Boulevard were closed at Euclid Avenue on Thursday morning, Dec. 16.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:33 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have closed a portion of Speedway Boulevard after a pedestrian was struck near the University of Arizona campus.

According to police, eastbound traffic is being diverted at Euclid Avenue.

The man who was struck was taken to the hospital for treatment. No information about his condition was immediately available.

