Police investigate investigating apparent murder/suicide

Detectives believe Miguel Arvizu fired his weapon at Maria Miranda before turning the gun on...
Detectives believe Miguel Arvizu fired his weapon at Maria Miranda before turning the gun on himself at their home on Wednesday, Dec. 15.(Source: Gray Image Bank | Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an apparent murder/suicide in the 3700 block of E. 32nd Street on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

A caller to 911 reported at 11:41 p.m. that she found her parents in their home with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Maria Miranda, 50, and Miguel Arvizu, 53, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit determined that Miranda and Arvizu lived together at the residence along with the 911 caller and a young girl. Based on the initial investigation, detectives believe Arvizu was the only adult in the home armed with a firearm. Investigators believe he fired his weapon at Miranda before turning the gun on himself.

The investigation is ongoing.

