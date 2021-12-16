Record amount of drugs seized at Port of Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say there was a record seizure Wednesday at the Port of Nogales.

A Mexican citizen was arrested in the case.

CBP officials say Wednesday afternoon, officers at the Mariposa Commercial Facility referred a 21-year-old Mexican male for additional inspection of the tractor trailer as he tried to enter the U.S.

An inspection resulted in a positive alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine to a scent it is trained to detect. A physical search of the shipment of commercial auto parts led to the discovery of more than 470 packages of methamphetamine hidden within the truck. The drugs were determined to weigh nearly 3280 pounds.

CBP officials call this the largest seizure at Arizona ports of entry.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, while the subject was arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Director of Field Operations Guadalupe Ramirez went on to say agents did “excellent work” making the seizure.

