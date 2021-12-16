Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Record amount of drugs seized at Port of Nogales

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say there was a record seizure Wednesday at the...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say there was a record seizure Wednesday at the Port of Nogales.(CBP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say there was a record seizure Wednesday at the Port of Nogales.

A Mexican citizen was arrested in the case.

CBP officials say Wednesday afternoon, officers at the Mariposa Commercial Facility referred a 21-year-old Mexican male for additional inspection of the tractor trailer as he tried to enter the U.S.

An inspection resulted in a positive alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine to a scent it is trained to detect. A physical search of the shipment of commercial auto parts led to the discovery of more than 470 packages of methamphetamine hidden within the truck. The drugs were determined to weigh nearly 3280 pounds.

CBP officials call this the largest seizure at Arizona ports of entry.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, while the subject was arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Director of Field Operations Guadalupe Ramirez went on to say agents did “excellent work” making the seizure.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect was taken into custody after a short chase near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road in...
UPDATE: Driver arrested after fleeing state trooper near I-10, Cortaro Road in Marana
Tucson High Baseball player fights for life following stage four cancer diagnosis
As Tucson High star fights for life, he just wants others to know warning signs of testicular cancer
Vincente Carlos Cornelio was booked on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal...
UPDATE: Police identify suspect captured after high-speed chase
A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a crash near Valencia and 12th Avenue in Tucson...
Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash near Valencia, 12th Avenue
Sarah Vega, 42, is facing several charges in connection with a string of purses snatching...
UPDATE: Serial purse-snatching suspect arrested after seriously injuring elderly woman

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine
Pandemic, supply chain troubles lead to grave concerns for one industry
Asthma and COVID-19 Study
Researchers study why people with asthma may be less likely to contract, experience severe symptoms of COVID-19
Eighth-ranked Arizona moved to 10-0 with a rout of Northern Colorado in Tucson Wednesday, Dec....
No. 8 Arizona remains unbeaten with rout of Northern Colorado
The latest industry to struggle with supply-chain troubles is an emotional one.
Supply chain troubles lead to grave concerns for one industry