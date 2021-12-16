Tips for getting your holiday packages to their destination on time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The countdown to the holidays is on, which means it’s crunch time to mail cards and gifts.

Dec. 13-17 is always the busiest shipping week of the year.

Nearly 950 million packages are sent through the mail during this peak season.

Jeff Hoss, a manager of customer service for the U.S. Postal Service, has some recommendations to help get your packages to its destination on time.

“If they have something of value, of course, they want to insure it,” Hoss said. “But put something in the box that has the person’s address in case it gets open in transit so we know where to connect it to.”

He said you should use tape that’s meant for packing, not tape meant for wrapping presents. He said you should never wrap the package in wrapping paper and avoid using red ink because scanners can have trouble reading it.

USPS Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

On Wednesday, many people arrived with gifts and cards at the post office.

“I got to send stuff to a friend of my son, a friend of mine and most importantly my mom,” said Juan Alonso. “She has got to have her snacks come Christmas.”

He said his favorite part is picking out the presents and sending them himself.

“It’s always good to go to the store, find something for a loved one, package it, write a nice note and send it instead of going on the internet and having someone else ship it for you,” Alonso said.

If you’re headed to the post office, they want you to remember one thing.

“It’s a time when we can exercise patience to everybody, not only to our customers but with our employees,” hoss aid. “Everyone is busy and wants to get things done.”

The USPS will have four sites open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19-- Mountainview Station (7959 North Thornydale Road), Oro Valley Station (11900 North La Canada Driver), Fort Lowell Station (6460 East Grant Road) and the main office (9431 East 22nd Street).

