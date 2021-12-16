Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Trash swirls over neighborhood in Colorado windstorm

By KUSA staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (KUSA) - Anyone who stood outside Wednesday could’ve become a trash collector.

“I went to get a package for my friend off her porch and I got pelted with paper in my face,” Jennifer Shelton said.

She said Leyden Rock can be lovely, but when the wind is blowing up to 90 mph, it feels less like an neighborhood and more like an extension of the nearby landfill.

“There’s tons of trash flying around. It looks like a tornado,” Shelton said.

She went outside to check the status of her Christmas decorations, which blended in with the decor from the dump.

“They’re kind of trashed,” Shelton said.

Gusty days are a given out here, but memories of this one will stick.

“We’ve been here four years. I’ve lived in Arvada my whole life, and it’s never, ever been this bad,” Shelton said.

All anyone can do is wait for the winds to come down - and the trash, too.

“It looks like you’re in a ... I don’t know ... a trash bin,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect was taken into custody after a short chase near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road in...
UPDATE: Driver arrested after fleeing state trooper near I-10, Cortaro Road in Marana
Tucson High Baseball player fights for life following stage four cancer diagnosis
As Tucson High star fights for life, he just wants others to know warning signs of testicular cancer
Vincente Carlos Cornelio was booked on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal...
UPDATE: Police identify suspect captured after high-speed chase
A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a crash near Valencia and 12th Avenue in Tucson...
Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash near Valencia, 12th Avenue
Sarah Vega, 42, is facing several charges in connection with a string of purses snatching...
UPDATE: Serial purse-snatching suspect arrested after seriously injuring elderly woman

Latest News

A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
5 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds
FILE - Demonstrators supporting Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers take part in a protest...
Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China
A pedestrian was hit near East Fort Lowell Road and North Stone Avenue in Tucson Wednesday,...
UPDATE: Young man hit by vehcle near Fort Lowell and Stone in Tucson
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group freed by kidnappers in Haiti, police say
A man is fighting for his life after he was injured in a hit-and-run accident near the...
UPDATE: Pedestrian fighting for life after hit-and-run accident near University of Arizona campus