Tucson Electric gets green light to install power poles along scenic route on Silverbell Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Board of Adjustment gave TEP the green light to install large power poles along Silverbell Road during an upcoming widening project.

TEP needed the TBA to grant the variance because a city ordinance requires utilities to be buried in all scenic corridors.

Silverbell Road, which borders the Tucson Mountains, is a designated scenic corridor protected by the ordinance.

“Neither the county nor the city are paying any attention to the ordinances,” said attorney Howard Baldwin, who opposed the variance. “And the politicians are just sitting there with a blind eye.”

Denise Baldwin, who is vice president of the Tucson Mountains Association, said the ordinances were passed to protect the quality of life and scenic treasures.

“That was the intent of our scenic routes, when we have the opportunity for undergrounding, that’s what would happen,” she said. “We lost that opportunity today.”

Ward 6 Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik was not aware of the board’s ruling or the fact TEP had gone to the Board of Adjustment to apply for the variance.

The city is in negotiations with TEP over the Kino to DeMoss-Petrie transmission line, which would run through Tucson. The negotiations include undergrounding to comply with the ordinance.

Kozachik has a warning for TEP about the negotiations.

“Look, if this is the way you’re going to be treating us as a partner at the table, we might have a tendency to dig in our heels even more firmly when we’re defending our other gateways ad scenic corridors,” he said.

TEP defended its decision and said there are significant ancient Native American relics along the route, and digging could destroy priceless pieces of history. Also, TEP said local tribes support the variance.

Kozachik said there are ways to work around that.

“On Silverbell, there are significant archeological artifacts that people want protected and I would count myself as one of them,” he said. “But they’re still going to have to mitigate on archeology whether they go above ground or below ground.”

TEP sent the following statement late Wednesday afternoon.

“TEP is relocating power lines and other equipment to accommodate a transportation improvement project that was approved by voters and includes components managed by the City of Tucson, Pima County and state agencies.

We filed a request for the variance at the suggestion of and with support from City of Tucson representatives. We filed the application using the city’s own process.

The relocated electric facilities will strengthen our local energy grid and improve reliability for customers in the area while accommodating the roadway improvements.”

