UPDATE: Driver arrested after fleeing state trooper near I-10, Cortaro Road in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect was taken into custody after a short chase near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road in Marana late Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The area was just west of the Arizona Pavilions Shopping Center and Arizona DPS and the Marana Police Department were involved in the search for the suspect.

Arizona DPS said the suspect bailed out of a vehicle during a traffic stop. Marana PD said its officers captured the suspect and turned them over to DPS.

Marana PD said eyewitnesses helped with the arrest.

“Several citizens in the area provided tips and assisted us in locating the suspect,” the Marana PD said in an email to KOLD. “Thank you to those citizens for their help.”

Several KOLD viewers said it began as a high-speed chase involving a wrong-way driver.

