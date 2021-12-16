UPDATE: Pedestrian dies following accident near Interstate 10, Alvernon Way in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle near Interstate 10 and South Alvernon Way in Tucson late Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Alvernon Way and East Concord Stravenue.

The TPD the man died at a local hospital and his name will not be released until his family is notified.

The man was crossing Alvernon Way and was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.

The driver remained at the scene and was not impaired, according to the TPD.

No citations or charges have been issued.

It has been a dangerous 24 hours on the roads in the Tucson area.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.