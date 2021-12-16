Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

US Naval site in Italy briefly locked down after shots heard

No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.
No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — A U.S. Navy support site in Naples, Italy, was locked down for nearly two hours Thursday after reports of gunfire on the premises.

Navy Europe and Africa regional spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Comer said the U.S. Naples Support Activity site was put on lockdown around 6:25 p.m. (1725GMT) due to “reports of audible gunfire.” The lockdown was lifted at 8:12 p.m. (1912GMT).

No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.

The military installation in the southern Italian city has a population of 2,000, and also includes a school and residential housing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect was taken into custody after a short chase near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road in...
UPDATE: Driver arrested after fleeing state trooper near I-10, Cortaro Road in Marana
Tucson High Baseball player fights for life following stage four cancer diagnosis
As Tucson High star fights for life, he just wants others to know warning signs of testicular cancer
Vincente Carlos Cornelio was booked on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal...
UPDATE: Police identify suspect captured after high-speed chase
A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a crash near Valencia and 12th Avenue in Tucson...
Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash near Valencia, 12th Avenue
Sarah Vega, 42, is facing several charges in connection with a string of purses snatching...
UPDATE: Serial purse-snatching suspect arrested after seriously injuring elderly woman

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden presents 3 soldiers with top military award for valor
In this screen grab from video, Stephen Ijames, a use-of-force expert and former assistant...
Defense expert: Police had duty to arrest Daunte Wright
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
US pulls out of settlement talks in family separation suits
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds