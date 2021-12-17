Another deadly year for Tucson pedestrians

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Tucson Police Department, there have been 28 pedestrian fatalities so far in 2021. TPD reports 32 pedestrian fatalities in 2020, 39 in 2019, and 29 in 2018.

Authorities are urging people to be extra ‘vigilant,’ making sure to cross at well-lit crosswalks. If there is a HAWK light, make sure it has turned a solid red and all vehicles have stopped before crossing. A reminder to drivers, it is illegal to run a HAWK light. You can be cited for a civil violation; however, charges could be greater if someone gets hurt.

