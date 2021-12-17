Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Another deadly year for Tucson pedestrians

By Hannah Tiede
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Tucson Police Department, there have been 28 pedestrian fatalities so far in 2021. TPD reports 32 pedestrian fatalities in 2020, 39 in 2019, and 29 in 2018.

Authorities are urging people to be extra ‘vigilant,’ making sure to cross at well-lit crosswalks. If there is a HAWK light, make sure it has turned a solid red and all vehicles have stopped before crossing. A reminder to drivers, it is illegal to run a HAWK light. You can be cited for a civil violation; however, charges could be greater if someone gets hurt.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Driver arrested after fleeing state trooper near I-10, Cortaro Road in Marana
Tucson High Baseball player fights for life following stage four cancer diagnosis
As Tucson High star fights for life, he just wants others to know warning signs of testicular cancer
Vincente Carlos Cornelio was booked on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal...
UPDATE: Police identify suspect captured after high-speed chase
A man and woman were found dead in their home in midtown Tucson and authorities said it is...
Tucson Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at midtown home
A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a crash near Valencia and 12th Avenue in Tucson...
Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash near Valencia, 12th Avenue

Latest News

Arizona hospitals seek federal assistance
Seven Arizona hospitals request federal help with covid-19 pandemic
ONLY ON KOLD: Video of interrogation of accused child killer Christopher Clements
ONLY ON KOLD: Video of interrogation of accused child killer Christopher Clements
Christopher Clements talks with FBI agents about the location of Isabel Celis' body.
ONLY ON KOLD: Video of interrogation of accused child killer Christopher Clements
When More Than A Bed first started, they served five families. Now they help close to 800...
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Nonprofit More Than A Bed provides essentials to foster and adoptive families