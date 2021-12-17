Arizona man, woman facing child abduction charges after more than week on run

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man and woman have been arrested on child abduction charges after being on the run for more than a week.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan Nicholas Mullin and Ashlee Lynee Waldie were arrested in Apache Junction Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Mullin and Waldie had lost custody of their three children due to drug use and neglect, according to the YCSO.

The children were staying at their grandparents’ home near Prescott. The grandmother was granted temporary custody by the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

On Dec. 7, Mullin called the grandparents and threatened to kill them if they tried to stop him from getting his kids.

When Mullin and Waldie arrived at the home, the grandmother said she was too scared to fight them off so they were able to grab the kids and leave.

Eight days later, the U.S. Marshals Office spotted the kids in a car in Apache Junction. They waited until Mullin was away from the car and children before arresting him. He had a handgun and may be charged with a weapons crime, according to the YCSO.

Waldie was taken into custody while she was shopping in a store.

The children were turned over to ADCS.

“We are relieved the children are safe and thank the U.S. Marshal’s Office for their skill and dedication in this case,” said Yavapai Sheriff David Rhodes.

Mullin and Waldie were booked on charges of abduction of a child from state custody.

