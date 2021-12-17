Finding Christmas treasures outside of the big box stores

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is the season when the malls are packed and the post office has a line out the door.

But with the supply chain low and inflation high, many are looking elsewhere for presents.

This year, shoppers are going to thrift or consignment shops to find Christmas treasures.

“We are about triple the business we have seen this same time in past years,” said Begin Again owner Linda Vlamakis.

The saying “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” has a whole new meaning to Christmas shopping.

“We have about 4,000 items in here and every one of them is unique,” Vlamakis said.

Vlamakis said you can find anything from jewelry and pottery to rare sculptures and household items at her shop.

“People get very excited about that and will specifically say, ‘I want something I am not seeing anywhere else,’” she said.

People like Lori Ridinger and her mom Suzette.

“My husband says I am a professional shopper,” Ridinger said.

And this pro made a list and now checking it twice at Begin Again.

“I bought my girls some sterling silver rings to throw in their stockings,” Ridinger said.

The mother and daughter duo aren’t just buyers, they’re sellers.

“At least 100 new things coming in and going out every day,” Vlamakis said.

Including items from Lori and Suzette’s houses.

“Mom went from two homes to one,” Ridinger said.

So did the items.

“I have had very good success. But I cannot say I have made money because I spend money,” Ridinger laughed.

They know first- and second-hand about good quality for a great price.

