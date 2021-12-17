Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful December weekend awaits!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunshine returns the rest of the week with a gradual warming trend. Daytime temps rebound to the low to upper 60s, to low 70s next week! We could see another system swing through late next week, but right now things are looking fairly quiet.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing skies by afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds with lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. 20% rain chance east of Tucson.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. 10% rain chance.

