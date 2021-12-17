Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Kentucky death toll from tornadoes increases to 77

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state has increased to 77.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the most recent death was recorded in Lyon County.

As of Friday, the state was down to just one missing person, in Hopkins County.

Beshear says more than 1,300 state workers and National Guard members have been mobilized to areas hit by the storms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman were found dead in their home in midtown Tucson and authorities said it is...
Tucson Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at midtown home
UPDATE: Driver arrested after fleeing state trooper near I-10, Cortaro Road in Marana
Multiple-vehicle crash causes traffic jam near Tucson Spectrum
Asthma and COVID-19 Study
Researchers study why people with asthma may be less likely to contract, experience severe symptoms of COVID-19
Christopher Clements talks with FBI agents about the location of Isabel Celis' body.
ONLY ON KOLD: Video of interrogation of accused child killer Christopher Clements

Latest News

Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Man arrested on outstanding warrants after seen posing with Santa at the mall
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell won’t testify at her sex trafficking trial; defense rests
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of an NFL...
Three NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks