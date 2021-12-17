Millions for Tucson Raffle brings in record $1.4 million for local charities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 12th annual Millions for Tucson Raffle was a rousing success.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, Tucson automotive dealer and philanthropist Jim Click announced the winners of the raffle and that the drive raised a record $1.4 million for 311 local charities.

The drawing was held at the Reid Park Zoo Plaza and Event Garden.

“The Click family is overcome with gratitude for our local charities who work so hard to serve others, especially in what has been another challenging year,” said Click said. “But they accepted our Millions for Tucson challenge again this year with great enthusiasm, and it warms my heart to see the record-breaking results of their extraordinary efforts in 2021 and to learn about the projects and programs made possible through this raffle.”

Each year, Click prints up raffle tickets for local charities to sell. The charities get to keep 100 percent of the money raised because Click provided the grand prizes himself.

This year, the prizes included a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, two first-class tickets for travel anywhere in the world and $5,000 in cash.

Hamid Hakeemi, of Tucson, won the Bronco after purchasing a ticket from the Tucson Residence Foundation. Lynn Spicer-Tucker, of Green Valley, won the trip with her ticket from The Animal League of Green Valley. Nick Rehm, of Tucson, won the $5,000 cash with a ticket sold by Young Life Tucson.

To date, the raffles have raised more than $10 million for local charities.

