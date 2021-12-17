Mr. An, Sam Levitz team up for annual Holiday Donation Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mr. An’s Teppan Steak and Seafood is teaming up with Sam Levitz for their annual Holiday Donation Drive.

The team has a goal of raising $100,000 for the Easterseals Blake Foundation. The foundation was founded in 1950 and serves more than 44,000 individuals and families across 10 counties in southern Arizona.

The Easterseals Blake Foundation provides disability, mental health and welfare services for the southern Arizona community.

Mr. An and Sam Levitz are accepting checks or cash at Mr. An’s restaurant, Friday from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m. The restaurant is located at 6091 N. Oracle Road in Tucson.

Anyone who donates can put their name into a raffle to win a Sam Levitz sectional.

