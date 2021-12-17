Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Multiple-vehicle crash causes traffic jam near Tucson Spectrum

(wafb)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A multiple-vehicle crash is causing a major traffic jam at the Tucson Spectrum late Thursday, Dec. 16.

The Tucson Police Department said at least one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened on Irvington Road and South Calle Santa Cruz.

The TPD said no roads are closed, but there are major backups.

Several vehicles were seen trying to get to the Harkins Theatres Tucson Spectrum, possibly to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which debuted Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Driver arrested after fleeing state trooper near I-10, Cortaro Road in Marana
Tucson High Baseball player fights for life following stage four cancer diagnosis
As Tucson High star fights for life, he just wants others to know warning signs of testicular cancer
Vincente Carlos Cornelio was booked on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal...
UPDATE: Police identify suspect captured after high-speed chase
A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a crash near Valencia and 12th Avenue in Tucson...
Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash near Valencia, 12th Avenue
Sarah Vega, 42, is facing several charges in connection with a string of purses snatching...
UPDATE: Serial purse-snatching suspect arrested after seriously injuring elderly woman

Latest News

Crash closes Benson Highway near Valencia Road
A pedestrian was hit near East Fort Lowell Road and North Stone Avenue in Tucson Wednesday,...
UPDATE: Young man hit by vehicle near Fort Lowell and Stone in Tucson
A man is fighting for his life after he was injured in a hit-and-run accident near the...
UPDATE: Pedestrian fighting for life after hit-and-run accident near University of Arizona campus
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies following accident near Interstate 10, Alvernon Way in Tucson