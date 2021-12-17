Multiple-vehicle crash causes traffic jam near Tucson Spectrum

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A multiple-vehicle crash is causing a major traffic jam at the Tucson Spectrum late Thursday, Dec. 16.

The Tucson Police Department said at least one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened on Irvington Road and South Calle Santa Cruz.

The TPD said no roads are closed, but there are major backups.

Several vehicles were seen trying to get to the Harkins Theatres Tucson Spectrum, possibly to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which debuted Thursday.

