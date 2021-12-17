Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Police: Bodies found in Virginia may link to serial killer

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.(Fairfax County Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say they may have uncovered evidence of a potential serial killer after finding the remains of four bodies in a wooded area.

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.

In a news release issued Friday, police described the bodies as evidence of a possible serial killer.

Authorities have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to provide further details.

Earlier this month, police in Harrisonburg charged a man from Washington, D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot.

It’s unclear if the suspect is connected to Wednesday’s discovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman were found dead in their home in midtown Tucson and authorities said it is...
Tucson Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at midtown home
UPDATE: Driver arrested after fleeing state trooper near I-10, Cortaro Road in Marana
Multiple-vehicle crash causes traffic jam near Tucson Spectrum
Asthma and COVID-19 Study
Researchers study why people with asthma may be less likely to contract, experience severe symptoms of COVID-19
First case of omicron variant confirmed in Pima County

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright’s death: The traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Pfizer study tests extra COVID vaccine dose for kids under 5
Kim Potter, on trial in the killing of Daunte Wright, talks about the traffic stop that led to...
Potter: 'It just went chaotic and I shot him'
Maya and Charlotte are students at Supply Elementary School.
Kindergartener and second-grader in North Carolina dropped off at wrong bus stop, a few miles from home