Seven Arizona hospitals request federal help with covid-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -- Arizona hospitals have submitted requests to the federal government requesting extra assistance due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Canyon Vista hospital in Sierra Vista says they need extra staff to help deal with the rising number of covid cases across the state.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, that Canyon Vista is requesting an additional 10 nurses. While, the hospital says they’re currently treating 15 covid patients— the least in the last couple of weeks-- it’s still more than 30-percent of their patient population.

Hospital officials say that number can change rapidly. In all, seven hospitals across the state have asked for help including in douglas, Bisbee and Willcox.

The states ranks them based on a number of factors. right now, Sierra canyon is number five of seven.

The hospital is urging the public to remain vigilant, especially as the holidays near. They are asking that people avoid large gatherings, and practice mitigation efforts like washing hands and wearing a mask in public.

